Residents in Angelino Heights Neighborhood Plan Protest Against ‘Fast and Furious' Film Shoot

Residents of Angelino Heights are protesting on Friday morning, against a movie crew for the newest "Fast and Furious" film in their neighborhood.

They say the movie franchise's choice of location has caused fans to show up on the same streets and attempt the stunts from the film, making the Los Angeles neighborhood more dangerous.

The film crew showed up to Angelino Heights around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, already aware that nearby residents would be protesting as they film the tenth movie in the franchise.

The protest is set to begin at 10 a.m., with neighbors saying they've had enough.

The LA neighborhood is very recognizable in the films, especially with the appearance of neighborhood staple Bob's Market.

Those who live nearby are compensated for the short-term inconvenience of filming on their streets, but some are more concerned about the long-term effects.

Fans of the movies race down the same streets and take over interesections, which can be seen in the tire streaks left behind on the roads. Neighbors are concerned about street safety with the dangerous stunts that take place.

According to the LAPD, street racing and street takeovers increased by about 27% across the city.

Groups like Streets Are For Everyone have teamed up with Angelino Heights residents to protest the film.

"Everyone in the neighborhood knows why the cars are here," said Joy Newall, one of those residents. "It's fun to see the cars and feel the enthusiasm and the excitement, but when it gets to the point where it's dangerous and not safe for people, that's when it's not cool anymore."

Stars of the franchise have teamed up with Orange County to put out PSAs within the last year, warning against street racing and street takeovers. But protestors say that's not enough, and hope their efforts will derail some of the filming.

Residents have also asked the city to put some speed bumps in the area.