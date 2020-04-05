Residents in Holy Fire Burn Scar Area Advised to Evacuate Ahead of Storm

An evacuation warning was issued Sunday for some neighborhoods in the Holy Fire burn scar area northwest of Lake Elsinore ahead of potentially heavy rainfall Sunday night, county officials said.

The Emergency Management Department advised residents in the Glen Eden and Grace A evacuation zones that they should leave the area.

The evacuation zones can be identified via maps provided by the EMD at rivcoready.org/stormready, or by contacting officials at the county Emergency Operations Center at 951-940-6985.

The evacuation warning is not mandatory but signals that there is a potential threat to life and/or property and gives additional time for those who have pets and livestock to leave their home.

The communities lie along the eastern boundary of the Cleveland National Forest, where the 23,000-acre Holy Fire in August 2019 denuded steep terrain below Santiago Peak, permitting water to flow unchecked onto lower slopes where the neighborhoods are situated.

County officials said evacuees can call 211 for shelter info.