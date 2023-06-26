Residents in Orange frustrated after being left without natural gas

More than 200 homeowners are demanding answers after they say the natural gas service was shut down earlier this month over multiple gas leaks.

The Home Owners Association for La Veta Monterey Condominiums in the City of Orange said repairs began on Monday and thy expect service to be back up and running in about a month if the repairs go as planned. They are replacing the entire gas pipeline.

Meanwhile, residents are dealing with a lot of damaged landscaping on the property as repairs continue.

The HOA says the 51-year-old gas pipe system in the property had major damage that led to recent gas leaks.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Kathy Butler is one of the homeowners and says the service to her unit was shut off on June 5. That prompted changes to her daily routine.

“It’s frustrating because you almost have to plan your day around taking showers, cooking and laundry” said Butler.

Butler is one of 212 units at La Veta Monterey Condos on West La Veta Avenue and Parker Road facing the same concern.

On Monday, the Homeowners Association property manager, which represents the Huntington West Property which owns the complex, was on site as contractors were making repairs to the pipeline.

He said the HOA has been dealing with multiple gas leaks over the last few weeks.

As repairs were underway, residents say they missed a notice from SoCal Gas that the service would be shut off on June 5.

Workers were busy Monday morning digging 18 inches deep to replace the old pipes with new pieces. Homeowners say they are now left in the dark as days turn into weeks and their utility service is still down.

The Homeowners Association’s legal team told NBC4 in part: “The Board’s primary concern is the safety and well-being of all residents.”

The HOA property manager said they have the funds to pay for the project’s undisclosed cost but those funds would have to be repaid in order to pay for other assets around the community. The repairs will be done in four phases and expected to be completed in one month.