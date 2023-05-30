Riverside

Residents in Riverside Demand Answers Over Crash-Prone Street

Residents in a Riverside neighborhood demand action from city leaders over a crash-prone street.

By Lauren Coronado

Residents in Riverside are asking for answers from city officials after they demand change over a crash-prone street.

The street in the middle of a residential area has been the scene of multiple crashes over the years. The most recent one resulted in the death of an 8-year-old boy after a vehicle lost control and hit another head-on.

The bend of the street is at Arlington and Stover Avenues in Riverside. Neighbors say that some of the crashes have resulted in damage to their properties.

Residents are expected to voice their concerns to city leaders at a community meeting being held at 6 p.m. at the La Sierra Senior Center. The city has already said that they plan to install a traffic light in October but residents are hoping there can be some type of safety measures implemented sooner.

A nearby neighbor, Isabel Cisneros says her security cameras have captured multiple crashes on the bend including one where the driver of a truck lost control and slammed into her yard and home.

"You watch all my three videos, all the accidents are coming from that hill," Cisneros said. "Because cars are coming at a good speed and then they don't see the curve and then they take it and they lose control."

The location of the accidents is near three schools which raises concern for parents picking up and dropping off their children.

