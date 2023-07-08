Residents in Sylmar concerned over illegally parked RVs

The fate of several RVs parked illegally inside a Sylmar property could be determined later this month.

The landlord, who faces two misdemeanor charges, is expected to stand before a judge. But the bigger question is what will happen to the tenants.

That court appearance is happening in less than two weeks and that's the concern for the families living in RVs. More than 20 RVs on the property.

One tenant, Marcelina Lopez, says her fear is going back to the streets.

Lopez is terrified about her future. She has been living inside her RV for less than a month after living in her car and that prevented her from seeing her son.

Lopez says she works at the waste company and it hurts her to hear comments like homeless or filthy. Everyone deserves a chance to succeed.

Lopez is one of many families living in these RV parked on the property on Hubbard and Lucas Street in Sylmar.

On Friday the residents met with city workers who identified themselves as part of the housing division. Tenants say they received a form with more questions than answers about their future housing situation.

“It's good that something is being done about it but don’t get me wrong I feel bad for anyone that could be pushed out. That's not our intent,” Christian Huerta, a neighbor, said.

Court documents show Cruz Florian Godoy as the homeowner and does not have permits for the RVs. Tenants tell us Godoy has been charging them rent and in tough times waiving the cost all together.

“Housing is expensive, apartments are very expensive. What they did is great but do it the right way. Put porta potties in,” Debbie, a neighbor, said.

The property on Hubbard and Lucas streets sits right on the border of the city of San Fernando and the City of Los Angeles.

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez released a statement saying: "I’m continuing to work with the City Attorney, LAPD and the officials from the City of San Fernando to accelerate the clean up of the private property in question."

“People need to be in our shoes to understand the nightmare of knowing you're being pushed out of your home,” Lopez said in Spanish.

NBC4 reached out to the City of San Fernando and the City of Los Angeles but did not hear back.

Godoy is facing two misdemeanor charges for the violation and is expected in court later this month.