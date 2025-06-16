Resources for downtown LA businesses impacted by fallout from immigration raids

Resources were made available this weekend for downtown Los Angeles businesses that were impacted by the recent events stemming from immigration operations, Mayor Karen Bass announced.

The resources set forth by the mayor will include virtual webinars to help business owners learn more about the assistance available for them.

Resources include assistance programs for graffiti removal and employment support.

According to the mayor, about two dozen businesses were vandalized and looted in downtown Los Angeles.

"I will say in the course of this whole time, out of thousands and thousands of businesses that exist in downtown LA, I think it was probably about 25 that were vandalized or looted. Now, it’s unacceptable that there was one. Absolutely unacceptable," said Bass.

Details on how much the cleanup will cost for businesses were not immediately available since the mayor says the assessment is ongoing.

Mayor Bass says she encourages people to express their First Amendment right, but that violence and vandalism are unacceptable.

"My message to Angelinos is that we have to stand together. My message as mayor is I respect and honor our tradition here. Which is we are a city of immigrants and I think frankly our strength," said Bass. "We will stand with you. We will do everything we can to get life back to normal, and getting life back to order means ending the raids."

A part of downtown LA remains under the mayor's curfew indefinitely.

The next webinar is scheduled for Monday, June 16. More information can be found on the mayor's website.