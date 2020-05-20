Anaheim

Restaurant Worker Hospitalized After Her Hand Got Stuck in Meat Grinder

It was not immediately clear how much damage the meat grinder did to her hand.

By City News Service

OnScene.TV

A restaurant worker in Anaheim was hospitalized Tuesday after her hand became stuck in a meat grinder.

The woman, who works at a pupuseria in the 1700 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near Euclid Street, got her hand stuck in the grinder about 6:05 p.m., according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue personnel gave her pain medication and removed the meat grinder from her hand, Carringer said. Details about the procedure were not available.

She was taken to a hospital about 6:30 p.m., according to Carringer. It was not immediately clear how much damage the meat grinder did to her hand.

