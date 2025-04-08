A Korean artifact that was gifted to Los Angeles four decades ago was placed on display at the LA Convention Center Tuesday after the diplomatic gift was removed from LA City Hall.

Mayor Karen Bass and other city officials unveiled the newly restored Turtle Ship, a gift from the South Korean city of Busan, as the city relocated the artifact to make room for the Olympic flags inside City Hall.

"The Turtle Ship is a powerful symbol of our enduring friendship with Busan and the Korean community,'' Bass said in a statement. "I'm honored to celebrate this moment with our Korean American community, whose

contributions enrich our city every day."

"We look forward to visitors from all around the world seeing this artifact while attending events at the Convention Center, especially as a venue for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games,'' Bass added.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The mayor led the unveiling of the artifact alongside City Council members John Lee and Heather Hutt, as well as members of the Korean-American community. The celebration also featured a traditional Korean drum performance by the Hwarang Youth Foundation.

Lee, who represents the 12th District, encompassing the northwest communities of the San Fernando Valley, and is the only Korean American City Council member, described the Turtle Ship as a "generous gift'' and a

"powerful symbol'' of friendship and cultural exchange between LA and its sister city, Busan, South Korea.

But the Korean American community criticized the plan when Bass and the City Council approved a plan to relocate the decades-old artifact, calling it "very insensitive."

“It’s not good. It's very disrespectful," said former Koreatown Neighborhood Council President Scott Suh. "Once our diplomatic artifact goes to the Convention Center, it's not a diplomatic artifact anymore. It just becomes a display item that is very very disrespectful to the communities of Korean."

The Department of Cultural Affairs assembled a professional team of conservators and art handlers to

conduct restoration and reinstall the gifts.

According to the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Turtle Ship last underwent restoration and conservation treatment nearly 20 years ago.

The city allocated $500,000 for restoration and conservation, and some of that funding also addressed the marble flooring and walls behind displays at City Hall, which showed cracking and signs of wear.

According to Bass' office, while the city relocated the gifts to the Convention Center, the mayor held community meetings to share updates on the effort. Starting in September 2024, the Mayor's Office of International Affairs

worked with Korean leaders and collaborated on the unveiling ceremony.

Meanwhile, Robert Ahn, president of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles, supported the city's decision to move the artifacts.

"(It) ensures that the gift from Busan will be more accessible and enjoyed by a much wider audience,'' Ahn said in a statement. "This cultural artifact has been carefully restored and can be displayed in a manner that respects the sentiments of the Korean American community.''

Kim Weedmark, general manager of the Convention Center, added that he was thrilled to house such a "precious gift."