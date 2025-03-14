Crime and Courts

Retail theft suspects arrested in Glendale 

The suspects were found with a tool used to beat security sensors

By Benjamin Gamson

During the investigation, police found a tool to beat security sensors, notes describing resales and $2,000 worth of stolen products.
Glendale PD

The Glendale Police Department arrested three people who were allegedly involved in organized retail theft in Los Angeles County. 

Cheyla Ramirez, Ruben Lepiz Campos and Rogelio Soriano are suspected of committing 10 thefts including five grand thefts between January and February 2025, police said Friday. 

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Stores targeted included Nordstrom Rack, TJ Maxx and Marshalls, detectives said. The stolen goods were allegedly resold.   

TJ Maxx investigators worked with the Glendale Police Department to arrest Ramirez and Campos after they were caught shoplifting. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

During the investigation, police found a tool to beat security sensors, notes describing resales and $2,000 worth of stolen products.

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

LAPD seeks additional victims of downtown Los Angeles serial robbery suspect

Los Angeles Mar 5

Over $300K worth of stolen merchandise recovered in MacArthur Park

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsRetailGlendale
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us