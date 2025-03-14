Retail theft suspects arrested in Glendale 

The Glendale Police Department arrested three people who were allegedly involved in organized retail theft in Los Angeles County.

Cheyla Ramirez, Ruben Lepiz Campos and Rogelio Soriano are suspected of committing 10 thefts including five grand thefts between January and February 2025, police said Friday.

Stores targeted included Nordstrom Rack, TJ Maxx and Marshalls, detectives said. The stolen goods were allegedly resold.

TJ Maxx investigators worked with the Glendale Police Department to arrest Ramirez and Campos after they were caught shoplifting.

During the investigation, police found a tool to beat security sensors, notes describing resales and $2,000 worth of stolen products.