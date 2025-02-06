Rev. Al Sharpton set to lead memorial service in Pasadena for wildfire victims

The Rev. Al Sharpton will lead a memorial service in Pasadena Thursday for victims of the area's wildfires.

Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, will lead the service at the First AME Church in Pasadena, where he will be joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the families of some people who died in the fires.

“The wildfires scourging Los Angeles these last few weeks have been a devastating humanitarian and natural disaster,” Sharpton said in a statement. “People have lost their homes, their memories, and ultimately their lives to this devastation, while some have sought to use this horrific event to score political points. This Thursday, I will join with attorney Crump to bring the community together to mourn those we have lost and galvanize them to recover, restore, and rebuild.”

According to organizers, some relatives of victims who died in the fires are expected to attend, along with people who lost their homes.

A UCLA study released last week found that Black residents of Altadena were disproportionately impacted by the Eaton Fire.

The study found that 61% of Black households in Altadena were located in the fire perimeter, compared with 50% of non-Black households. Roughly 48% of Black households were destroyed or heavily damaged, compared to 37% of non-Black households.

Authors of the report suggested that “historical redlining practices” led to a high concentration of Black families in the areas of Altadena that were most impacted by the fire. They also noted that more than half of Black homeowners in Altadena are over age 65, and many could face additional issues such as insufficient insurance and “risks of financial exploitation” as they look to rebuild.