$20,000 reward offered in killing of 28-year-old man at Compton pool party

Detectives and family members asked for help Wednesday in the murder of a 28-year-old man shot earlier this month at a pool party in Compton.

A $20,000 reward for information was offered in the June 7 killing of Robert Abdelkader III. He was shot and killed at a party near Mayo Avenue and Greenleaf Boulevard, where deputies saw a large group of people leaving a residence as they arrived.

Abdelkader died at the scene. He was one of six people shot at the party.

His parents were at a sheriff's department news conference Wednesday when the reward for information was announced.

"Robert was such a sweet young man, genuine, kind," said mother Inez Tootie Adkins. "Help me get this killer off the streets because next time he could kill again, and it might be your son."

Detectives said the shooters left the party through an alley behind the home. He described Abdelkader was an innocent victim of a senseless act of violence.

Investigators said 200 to 300 people -- potential witnesses -- were at the party.

"I know there's like a code where you don’t want to say anything, but I'm begging," Adkins said.

Abdelkader's father also was at the news conference. He described his son as generous and pleaded with witnesses to come forward.

"He was a giver. He gave a lot to the community, to friends, family," Robert Abdelkader Jr. said. "Someone saw something. Someone say something, someone do something."

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.