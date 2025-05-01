Reward offered in killing of Inglewood nursing student shot in Gramercy Park

A $10,000 reward was announced in the investigation into the killing of a woman who was shot while driving last year in the Gramercy Park area of Los Angeles.

Family members of Lanai Dees, 21, joined Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators Thursday at a news conference to announce the reward. Photos of Dees and a security camera video of the SUV sought in connection with the crime were displayed.

Dees, of Inglewood, was fatally shot around 12:40 a.m. Nov. 17, 2024, in the 2000 block of West Century Boulevard. She was driving her white Mercedes Benz west on Century Boulevard when she was struck in the head by gunfire, apparently fired from inside a SUV.

Dees' car continued west after the shooting and crashed into a concrete staircase in an alley south of Century and South Gramercy Place. Dees, a nursing student, was found inside the car and died at the scene.

Dees' mother Dahlin spoke at the Thursday news conference.

"It's hard to walk past her room every day and know she won't come out and say, 'Good morning, mom,'" she said.

Los Angeles County is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Jordan Dees, her brother, urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Please call the detectives," Jordan Dees said. "My sister was amazing. She was sweet, kind and loving. I truly love my sister. These people have altered my family's lives.

"She had a very bright smile. She could draw. She could sing a little bit to. She had just started nursing school. She was the glue to our family. She kept us all together."

Anyone with information regarding the shooting death was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.