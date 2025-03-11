Reward of up to $25K offered for info in Koreatown hit-and-run

Police in Koreatown are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who left a pedestrian fighting for his life following a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The crash occurred the evening of March 1 when a gray sedan traveling southbound on Western Avenue hit a pedestrian at 1st Street. Video of the impact showed the pedestrian was crossing a marked crosswalk, but the traffic light was green for motorists.

Rather than stop and offer help to the pedestrian, the driver took off and continued traveling south on Western Avenue.

The pedestrian, who was identified only as a San Pedro resident, was taken to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition, according to police.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that’ll lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with knowledge on the matter is asked to call Officer Hurd of the LAPD South Traffic Division at 213-321-9681. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting 800-222-TIPS.