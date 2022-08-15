A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who shot and killed two men at an illegal street takeover race in Compton last year, officials announced Friday.

On Nov. 14, 2021, Javier Carachure Menchaca, 19, and Juan Antonio Orozco, 22, were at the racing event at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Bullis Road. Both were sitting in their personal vehicle parked adjacent to 1940 North Bullis Road at around 1 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

An unknown suspect approached their vehicle's front passenger door and shot Menchaca and Orozco through the window. They both had multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies were preparing to break up the street racing scene when they heard the gunshots and saw vehicles drive off.

An estimated 300 people were at the takeover, but no one has come forward with information yet, Sgt. Micheal Austin from the LA County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau said.

Silvia Rosales, the mother of Orozco, spoke at the press conference Friday. She said she feels like she didn't have enough time with her son and that she misses him dearly. She added that she knows someone on the scene has information about the case and encourages them to reach out.

Hermelinda Menchaca, the mother of Menchaca, also asked for the public's help at the conference. She paused when speaking about the event that killed her loved one last year and ended her speech early, stating she couldn't talk.

People with information about the case are urged to contact the homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.