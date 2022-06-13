Reward Offered to Find Person Responsible for Abuse, Death of Dog in Thousand Oaks

A reward of up to $17,000 is being offered to find the person responsible for taking a dog from a Thousand Oaks rescue group and allegedly killing her.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that may lead to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person or persons who stole a dog, named Pretty Girl, from the local rescue group Paw Works and killed her, according to a statement from PETA.

Security footage from the establishment showed that last Thursday at 2:42 a.m., a person picked the lock of the building and took the dog from her crate.

Pretty Girl was described a 2-year-old tan-and-black mixed-breed dog with a black snout and upright ears weighing about 45 pounds.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Thursday morning, a passerby found Pretty Girl on the side of Route 101 with life-threatening injuries and took her to the Paw Works Veterinary Hospital, where she later died, the statement said.

According to the team at Paw Works, the dog suffered severe back, neck, and head trauma. She had intense bruising and bleeding in her abdomen and swelling around her rectum.

"This vulnerable dog needed someone to love and care for her, but instead, someone stole her, abused her, and left her for dead," says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so her killer can be prevented from hurting anyone else."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Camarillo Police Department at 805-388-5100.