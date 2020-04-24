Riverside County

Reward Posted for Suspect Who Gunned Down Man Outside Riverside Hotel

A search of the area failed to turn up the shooter, and a possible motive remains elusive, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

By City News Service

ShutterStock

A $10,000 reward is available for information leading to the apprehension and prosecution of the assailant who fatally shot a 57-year-old man, without any apparent provocation, outside a Riverside hotel on Valentine's Day.

Grant Leggette of Jurupa Valley was killed Feb. 14 as he walked in front of the Marriott hotel on Market Street.

The victim's wife, Betty, said he "was a wonderful husband, father, and a great son to his mother and family. He would always go above and beyond for anyone, and we will miss him dearly. Our hope is that someone comes forward with information to help bring us closure."

The Riverside City Council approved the reward during its Tuesday meeting. It is active for 60 days, after which the council will either have to extend the offer, or let it expire.

According to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback, Leggette had just left an event and was headed to his vehicle parked near the Marriott when an unidentified individual fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the upper body, about 10:50 p.m. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene minutes later.

A search of the area failed to turn up the shooter, and a possible motive remains elusive, according to Railsback.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the homicide unit at 951- 353-7105, or rpdtips@riversideca.gov.

