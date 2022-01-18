Authorities are announcing a reward in the search for the man who killed a 24-year-old woman earlier this month in an apparently random attack as she worked alone at a Hancock Park furniture store.

At 1 p.m., Councilman Paul Koretz and LAPD Chief Michel Moore will hold a news conference at the West Bureau Operations center in Venice to announce a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a suspect or suspects in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Brianna Kupfer last Saturday. Koretz introduced the motion Tuesday.

Los Angeles Police Department units were called just before 2 p.m. that day to the 300 block of North La Brea, near Beverly Boulevard, on reports of an assault and found the woman dead inside a store, according to the department's Officer Mike Lopez.

A customer found Kupfer, of Los Angeles, deceased at the scene.

The woman who worked at the store was discovered stabbed to death inside. Ted Chen reports Jan. 13, 2022.

A cause of death was not immediately available, but authorities said the victim was stabbed with a knife.

"She was there by herself," Det. Herman Frettlohr said. "She was attacked by the suspect and she was killed."

In a news release, the LAPD said the victim did not know the attacker.

"There is no known motive at this time," the LAPD said.

The man was believed to be homeless and was described as tall and thin, according to police. He was wearing a dark hoodie, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans and dark shoes. He was carrying a dark backpack.

Police said he was last seen going out the back of the furniture store and northbound in the alley.

Kupfer's family said she was born and raised in LA, went to Brentwood High School and graduated from the University of Miami. Most recently she was working on her master's in architectural design at UCLA.

Her aunt said Kupfer had a big heart, and was loved. She leaves behind her parents, and three siblings.

Croft House is a home decor and furniture store that features eco-friendly options.