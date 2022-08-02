3 Dead, Others Injured in Multiple-Car Crash in Rialto

A fiery crash involving at least seven vehicles left three people dead and at least two others injured Monday evening in Rialto.

The crash at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Three passengers, including the driver who caused the crash, died at the scene.

The driver was a man in his 30s, who was believed to have been driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Witnesses told Rialto police the vehicle was traveling at speeds of 90 mph.

Due to the impact of the crash, at least one car burst into flames killing both occupants. The victims in the vehicle may have been a mother and child, but it is currently unconfirmed.

At least two of the other passengers were transported for injuries, and possibly one or two victims were treated and released at the scene.

Those injured are stable and do not have life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash, but the driver responsible may have been under the influence. Speed was also a factor in the fatal crash.

A press release with further information is expected to be released after 7 a.m.