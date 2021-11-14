Rialto Police Search for Missing Teenager

The Rialto Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 13-year-old boy, last seen at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Elijah Bajza, who has been diagnosed with autism according to Rialto police, is 5'6" tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in bed, wearing an American flag t-shirt, on the 500 block of North Oakdale Avenue in Rialto.

The Rialto Police Department requests anyone with additional information regarding this critical missing investigation to please contact Lieutenant Mills at 909-820-2632. Witnesses can also anonymously report information through WeTip at 800-782-7463, reference case #932111125.