Rialto Couple Killed by Suspected Drunken Driver in Destructive Pursuit Crash

A small memorial of balloons, flowers and pictures was placed Monday near the scene of the violent crash.

"It’s tragic how someone this innocent could get hurt when they had their whole life in front of them they were planning to get married," Edgar Ubillus, a friend of victims said.

Aaron McDonald and his fiancé Irene Jaramillo were just miles from their homes Saturday morning when they were hit by suspected drunken driver, identified by police as 21-year-old Alejandro Conchola.

Rialto police allege they were in pursuit of Conchola, trying to pull him over for reckless driving.

Police allege Conchola was driving freeway speeds on a neighborhood street when he ran a red light at Cedar and Randall avenues, colliding with the car the couple was in and then careening into a home.

"The cement just pushed the table and pinned me in there so I was trapped," Stacy Reyes said.

Reyes and five others were inside the home when the car crashed into it, and amazingly they were unhurt.

McDonald and Jaramillo were pulled from the wreckage of their car but did not survive their injuries.

Ubillus has known McDonald for several years and says the couple was very much in love.

Everybody out there please love your family members. Give them a hug, give them a kiss, because you never know when their time is up. Edgar Ubillus

The families of the victims were too distraught to speak on camera, but a GoFundMe page says the young couple was planning to marry this summer, and were on their way home from celebrating Irene's 30th birthday.

Conchola and his passenger were treated for injuries at a hospital. The 21-year-old faces murder charges.