Ricardo Trujillo Ramirez

$10,000 Reward Offered for Help in Solving Killing of 16-Year-Old in Compton

Ricardo Trujillo Ramirez, a 16-year-old of Lomita, was gunned down in September as he was leaving a party in Compton with a group of friends. "Not only did I lose my boyfriend, but I also lost my best friend,‘’ Gabriella Santiago said at the news conference Monday.

By City News Service

Detectives Monday announced a reward of $10,000 for information they hope will help solve the killing of a 16-year-old boy who was gunned down in September as he was leaving a party in Compton with a group of friends.

Ricardo Trujillo Ramirez of Lomita was shot about 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2021, in the 1900 block of East Pine Street, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

According to the sheriff’s department, the teen and his friends were confronted by a group of people as they left the party, and someone pulled out a handgun and shot him. No description was released of the suspect.

The reward, which was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, was announced at a news conference Monday morning at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau office in Monterey Park.

"Not only did I lose my boyfriend, but I also lost my best friend,‘’ Gabriella Santiago said at the news conference. "And it’s just very unjust in the way that his life was taken from him.‘’

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

