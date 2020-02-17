Nixon Library Offers Half-Price Admission and Free Cherry Pie for First 1,000 Visitors

Admission will be half-price at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda today for Presidents Day.

The first 1,000 visitors will receive a free slice of cherry pie.

Presidential impersonators portraying Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Theodore Roosevelt and George Washington will be available for pictures throughout the day.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The library's usual prices are $21 for adults, $17 for seniors age 62 and older, $15 for retired military members and students and $11 for children ages 5 to 11. Admission is free for active duty military and children 4 and under.

More information is available by calling the library at 714-993-5075.

Although commonly known as Presidents Day, the Monday holiday is still legally Washington's Birthday. The holiday was shifted from Feb. 22 to the third Monday in February 1971 under the terms of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act of 1968.

Because the holiday falls between Feb. 15 and 21 it can never fall on the actual anniversary of Washington's birth in 1732.

The term Presidents Day began being popularized in the 1980s, when retailers combined sales formerly held in conjunction with Washington and Lincoln's birthdays.

Lincoln's Feb. 12 birthday has never been a federal holiday.

Lincoln's birthday is a holiday in eight states, including California.