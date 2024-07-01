Anaheim

Riders stuck on Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure

The Incredicoaster was temporarily closed Sunday after riders were escorted to safety.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

A group of riders on board the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park were stuck after the rollercoaster experienced ride failure Sunday afternoon.

Park employees in harnesses approached the stalled riders, who were given umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun while they waited.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Riders were escorted to safety after being stuck for at least an hour on the "Incredibles" themed rollercoaster.

Vince Crandon, who was staying at a hotel across from the theme park, said he and his family watched as the Incredicoaster stalled the day before on Saturday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I thought maybe the ride was closed," said Crandon. "I was really concerned for the heat and obviously for the people... it was not moving and was on top of the apex."

The Incredicoaster was temporarily closed following the malfunction on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

AnaheimDisney
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us