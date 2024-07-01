Riders stuck on Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure

A group of riders on board the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure Park were stuck after the rollercoaster experienced ride failure Sunday afternoon.

Park employees in harnesses approached the stalled riders, who were given umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun while they waited.

Riders were escorted to safety after being stuck for at least an hour on the "Incredibles" themed rollercoaster.

Vince Crandon, who was staying at a hotel across from the theme park, said he and his family watched as the Incredicoaster stalled the day before on Saturday.

"I thought maybe the ride was closed," said Crandon. "I was really concerned for the heat and obviously for the people... it was not moving and was on top of the apex."

The Incredicoaster was temporarily closed following the malfunction on Sunday.