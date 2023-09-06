Thieves order rideshare pick-up after theft at Brea Mall Macy's

Three people sought in a theft Tuesday at a Macy's in the Brea Mall ordered a rideshare pick-up during an attempted getaway, police said.

Officers responded to the initial call around midday Tuesday at the northern Orange County mall. They saw three people wanted in the theft get into a car, which they chased before calling off the pursuit because it was too dangerous, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing the car a short time later, leading officers to its location less than a mile from the mall near Laurel Elementary School. The school was locked down during the search for the thieves.

"They located the three suspects getting into a rideshare," said Brea Police Lt. Chris Harvey.

Three people were arrested at the scene. Another individual was arrested in the mall parking lot.

It was not immediately clear what was taken in the theft.