Ridge Fire in Gorman Area Burns on Both Sides of Highway

All lanes of Highway 138 at Ridge Route Road in the Gorman area were closed due to the Ridge Fire, which was burning on both sides of the highway, according to Caltrans District 7.

The two-alarm fire blackened about 300 acres Monday afternoon in the northwest Antelope Valley between Gorman and Lancaster. The fast-moving blaze, dubbed the Ridge Fire, was reported about 3:45 p.m. near Highway 138 and West Lancaster Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was being assisted by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

**UPDATE** 300+ FFs have stopped forward progress of approx 300 acre #RidgeFire. 138 remains closed in both directions near Ridge Route Rd as crews continue to work in the area. This view is looking south from the 138 just west of Ridge Route Rd. pic.twitter.com/eQgUV07YNn — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 28, 2020

The Aerospace (14) Highway connector to the westbound Highway 138 and the Interstate 5 connector to the eastbound Highway 138 were also closed.

Deputies have evacuated a home south of Highway 138, near Lancaster Road, and homes on Three Points Road in Neenach may be evacuated if winds shift, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley Station says.

By about 5:10 p.m., around 200 acres had burned, and at least one home was threatened, the department reported. There was no word on what sparked the blaze.

Just before 7 p.m., firefighters got a handle on the now-330-acre blaze, but the highway was still closed.