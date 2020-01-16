‘Rise of the Resistance’ Has Arrived from the Future

By Alysia Gray Painter

Being in a movie one day?

Even people who don't act have daydreamed about starring in some heart-thrilling adventure on the silver screen. Actually starring in a movie, or visiting a movie-type world, is difficult, as anyone knows, but not if you make your way to Disneyland park's Galaxy's Edge, where the incredibly cinematic "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" will lift-off beginning on Jan. 17, 2020.

From a queue that subtly begins to morph into the movie-like story you're living, to the multi-act structure, "Rise" is very much about putting guests within the immersive folds of the space-set good v. evil yarn.

This is done in myriad ways, from cast members assuming various First Order roles, to the capacious spaces that feel as though they were created on a soundstage, to the advanced animatronics, to the track-free First Order Fleet Transports, vehicles that seem like pure movie magic.

Though, of course, they're straight from the innovative minds at Walt Disney Imagineering.

And the attraction's length? That, too, is unusual: It's a 15-minute adventure, making it quite long in the annals of traditional theme park offerings.

Is this a powerful peek at what theme park whizbangery will one day hold? There's no "peek" or gazing down the road required: The future is here.

Ready to come face-to-helmet with dozens of Stormtroopers, to encounter Kylo Ren and his ceiling-destroying lightsaber, and to help Finn and his friends best the First Order and escape the Star Destroyer? "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance" is firing up the Intersystem Transport Ship starting on Jan. 17 2020.

10 photos
1/10
Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the groundbreaking new attraction opening inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park. The experiene takes guests into a climactic battle between the Resistance and the First Order. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
2/10
As guests move through the queue in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, they see flight suits and other military equipment inside the Resistance encampment. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
3/10
BB-8 greets guests inside the makeshift briefing room. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
4/10
Poe Dameron’s X-wing starfighter, Black One, appears in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Poe escorts guests off Batuu as they attempt to rendezvous with General Leia Organa in this groundbreaking new attraction inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
5/10
Guests board an Intersystem Transport Ship to blast off Batuu alongside other Resistance recruits. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
6/10
Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
7/10
Guests come face to face with First Order Supreme Leader Kylo Ren as they stumble into the bridge of a Star Destroyer. (Steven Diaz, photographer)
8/10
First Order R5-series astromech droids pilot troop transports onboard a Star Destroyer. (Kent Phillips, photographer)
9/10
Guests race past massive AT-AT walkers aboard during the cosmic adventure. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
10/10
Fifty menacing First Order Stormtroopers await guests as they arrive in the hangar bay of a Star Destroyer as part of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The adventure begins on Jan. 17, 2020 at Disneyland Park. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)

