Riverside County animal services waives adoption fees for cats and dogs for ‘Spring Bark'

By Benjamin Papp

Several animals are available for adoption at Riverside County animal shelters.
Riverside County Department of Animal Services

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is waiving customary adoption fees at all county shelters, starting Wednesday in its latest push to clear the shelters.

Named ‘Spring Bark,’ the new campaign is a  joint undertaking with PetSmart Charities and will continue through Saturday.

“Our local shelter and rescue partners are overflowing with animals looking for people to love,'' PetSmart Charities spokeswoman Heidi Marston said. “Adopting or fostering a pet not only enriches your life but is the best way to support your community and local partners in their life saving work.”

While adoption fees are waived, mandatory basic license fees will still be requested – a $12 to $25 charge for altered pets.

Adoptable pets will be available at the following times and Riverside County Animal Services locations:

Monday - Tuesday, Thursday- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Coachella Valley: 72-050 Pet Land Place Thousand Palms, CA 92276
  • San Jacinto: 581 S. Grand Ave. San Jacinto, CA 92582
  • Jurupa Valley: 6851 Van Buren Blvd Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Monday - Friday from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.

  • Blythe: 245 S Carlton Blythe, CA 92225

Adoptable pets will be available at the following times and PetSmart location on Friday, March 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m:

  • Palm Desert PetSmart 34900 Monterey Ave, Palm Desert, CA 92211

In addition to adoptions, some animals are also available to foster.

“Events like “Spring Bark” support the well-being of our animals and strengthen our community,” said Fifth District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez. “Thank you to PetSmart Charities for their generous donation and for helping us make a positive impact.”

To view adoptable pets at all shelter locations click here.

