Riverside City College Locked Down Due to Standoff With Knife-Wielding Man Who Ran Onto Campus

Students and staff on the Riverside City College campus were asked to shelter in place Tuesday due to a police standoff with a man armed with a knife.

The campus was locked down after witnesses reported a man armed with some type of weapon. Riverside police and sheriff's deputies responded to the initial report.

Authorities encountered the man, described as homeless, in a nearby water canal or tunnel located off-campus, according to Riverside Police. The man ran onto the campus, then barricaded himself somewhere on the property, according to Riverside City College Police.

The police activity is near the football field, the school said.

No injuries have been reported. There were no reports of threats made to anyone on the campus in the 4800 block of Magnolia Avenue.

"There has been an incident at Riverside City College, please shelter in place," the school said in a tweet.

Located in downtown Riverside, the college serves about 30,000 students annually at its 108-acre campus.