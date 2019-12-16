Riverside Company Slapped with Federal Fine for Improper Handling of Waste

A Riverside-based chemicals manufacturing company was fined $30,000 for failing to adhere to federal hazardous waste disposal regulations, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday.

Dura Coat Products Inc., which manufactures coats and seals for aluminum surfaces, was found to be in violation of the Resource Conservation & Recovery Act, according to the EPA.

The agency said waste disposal issues, including improper storage, were uncovered during a July 31, 2018, inspection.

Calls to Dura Coat for comment were not immediately returned.

"Facilities must take the proper steps to ensure that their hazardous waste is managed to safeguard employees, their community and the surrounding environment,'' said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker.

He said the company entered into an agreement with the EPA to take corrective action and "bring (operations) into compliance with hazardous waste laws."

More information is available at https://www.epa.gov/rcra.