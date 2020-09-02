Riverside County

Riverside County Confirms First Flu-Related Death of 2020-21 Flu Season

Eight deaths were recorded in the county in the 2019-20 flu season, compared to nine the prior year.

By City News Service

A close-up view of a woman blowing her nose.
Getty Images

Riverside County's first confirmed flu-related death of the 2020-21 flu season was announced on Wednesday -- a man in his 80s from the San Jacinto Valley.

The man, whose name was not released, died last week at Riverside University Health System-Medical Center in Moreno Valley. Additional information about the man was not released, including whether he had preexisting medical conditions.

"There has never been a more important time for someone to get their flu shot because we are also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic," county Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said. "Getting the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent contracting the flu."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Department of Children and Family Services 19 mins ago

Mother Accused of Killing 4-Year-Old Daughter Pleads Not Guilty

Missing 40 mins ago

Missing LAFD Firefighter Probable Victim of ‘Violent Kidnapping' in Mexico, Garcetti Says

Eight deaths were recorded in the county in the 2019-20 flu season, compared to nine the prior year. In light of the coronavirus threat, county Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser urged residents to get their flu shots before the end of October.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an annual flu shot for everyone age 6 months and older, and children 8 and under who haven't gotten at least two flu shots in past seasons might need two shots for full protection.

Officials noted that some of the same preventive measures used to curb the spread of coronavirus may also help to stop the flu, including wearing a mask, frequent hand washing and maintaining physical distance from others.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside Countyhealth and fitnessFlu Seasonthe flu
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us