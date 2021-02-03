Riverside County Coronavirus Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend

What to Know The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 16.6%, down from 20% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

The county is still in the most restrictive "purple'' tier of the governor's Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework.

The purple tier impacts bars, theaters, museums, indoor recreational facilities and wineries -- all of which are supposed to remain closed. However wineries, like restaurants, can provide outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Coronavirus hospitalizations continued to fall Wednesday in Riverside County, continuing a trend that began three weeks ago, though intensive care units countywide remained packed with COVID-19 and other patients.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide is at 920, down 34 from Tuesday, according to the Riverside University Health System. That figure includes 256 patients in intensive-care unit beds, up two from the day before.



The aggregate number of coronavirus cases recorded since the pandemic began in early March 2020 is 277,724, up 793 from Tuesday.

The virus-related death toll increased to 3,278, up 27 from the day before. The fatalities are trailing indicators because of delays processing death certificates and cover three- to four-week periods.



The number of known active virus cases countywide is 51,057 -- down 3,973 from Tuesday. The active count is derived by subtracting deaths and documented recoveries from the current total -- 277,724 -- according to the county Executive Office.



Verified patient recoveries countywide are at 223,389, according to RUHS.

Riverside County Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the county's available ICU space remains at 0%, along with the 11-county Southern California region. However, he pointed out that the peak in hospitalizations now appears to have been in the second week of January, with signs pointing to a continuing decline, though it was unclear when the county might recover to pre-surge levels.



Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, RHUS data show the county has received 224,000 Pfizer and Moderna SARS-Cov-2 vaccine doses, and that roughly 87% of that stock has already been administered.



RUHS Dr. Geoffrey Leung told the board there are ongoing supply challenges, but the county is focused on offering immunizations "to the most vulnerable,'' by which he meant seniors, mainly those over 85 years old.

"We know call center wait times have been long,'' Leung said. "We're increasing staff and improving out technology platform to make scheduling easier.''



The reservation portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Those who need assistance may also call the county's 211 help line.



Although the county is making vaccination of seniors a priority, others who qualify under the California Department of Public Health's Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and anyone over 65.

Riverside County is only getting a small amount of doses, officials say, meaning even longer waits for appointments. Tony Shin reported on NBC4 News on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Most retail outlets are limited to 25% capacity, while hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can operate with safeguards in place.

Additional information is available at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.