Six New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Northwest Riverside County

Another 12 cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday in Riverside County. Six of those cases come from the northwestern pocket of the county.

That brings the county’s total number of cases to 59, according to the department of health site. Six deaths have been reported.

Three of the new cases were reported in the Coachella Valley, and two in the county's southwestern region, according to Jose Arballo, spokesman for the Riverside University Health System. A 12th case was reported late Tuesday night in a statement from Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Alberto Gutierrez.

The county's COVID-19 case map shows the Coachella Valley with the highest count of prior or ongoing infection at 28, where all countywide deaths have been reported. The northwestern county now stands at 19 cases, the southwest region at 10 and the mid-county with one.

Another resident who acquired the virus while traveling aboard a cruise ship remains in Northern California, officials said.

Cities across Riverside County have implemented local emergency measures synthesized with the county's requirements and recommendations from the California Department of Public Health.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked for seniors and people in compromised health to self-isolate at home wherever possible to reduce exposure risks. The governor also asked for bars, wineries and night clubs to reduce services. There was no formal order associated with the announcement, only voluntary action.

However, the governor followed the request with an executive order advising that all individuals who are not involved in essential services to stay home whenever possible.

In the Coachella Valley, where the county's first infections were reported, most local cities have closed public buildings, canceled events or taken measures more aggressive then county or state mandates.

Palm Springs officials on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of all golf courses, trails and public parks within city limits. And new restrictions went into effect in Palm Springs barring all vacation rentals or hotel stays, unless they are related to COVID-19 response efforts. Violators can be fined $5,000 for their first offense, $10,000 for their second and $25,000 for their third, the order reads.

Rancho Mirage city officials on Monday issued a similar order that also barred temporary rentals, which is set to remain in effect until June 1 unless amended earlier.

Casinos and entertainment venues countywide also remain shuttered.

Frequent hand washing, social distancing and basic hygiene were emphasized as good precautionary practices against viral infection.

COVID-19 symptoms are comparable to the flu and include fever, coughing and respiratory distress. A person usually develops the symptoms within two weeks of exposure, according to the CDC.