Riverside County correctional deputy faces 18 felony charges in sextortion case

Two women who accused a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department correctional deputy of sextortion while they were inmates are empowering other possible victims to come forward.

In a press conference held Tuesday, two women urged others to come forward if they believe they were victimized by 32-year-old Christian Heidecker. Heidecker, who is facing 18 felony charges for alleged sextortion, turned himself in two weeks after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the allegations on Aug. 31.

“I just want every other girl to not be afraid,” one accuser said. “I know that they tell us that we don’t have a chance, but here I am to tell you we do.”

Heidecker, who is on paid administrative leave, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with female inmates on home detention. He is now facing charges that include rape, bribery and extortion.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“We are here because we would like other victims to come forward and not to be afraid of the sheriff’s department, even though this is very hard and it’s a very scary situation for us because our freedom is in their hands,” a second accuser said.

According to attorneys for the women, the department is accused of engaging in a coverup in an effort to keep at least one of the alleged victims quiet.

“They made her sign a 1099, a settlement release agreement in the exchange for $1,000 so that she kept her mouth shut,” attorney Denisse Gastelum said.”

In a comment to NBC4, a spokesperson for Riverside County released the following statement:

“Pre-litigation settlements do not contain non-disclosure language. In fact, as this specific case involves an ongoing criminal investigation, these women may testify in a criminal trial. To characterize any pre-litigation settlements as an effort to buy silence is a clear mischaracterization.

It is not uncommon to seek settlement prior to litigation to avoid the time and expense for both sides associated with lawsuits.

The county received this claim today and will review it thoroughly to determine next steps.”