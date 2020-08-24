Riverside County Giving Out Free Masks on Wednesday

Riverside County health officials will set up midweek at a local community college campus, where thousands of masks will be given away in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The latest installment of the county's ``Masks are Medicine'' campaign will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Menifee Valley campus of Mt. San Jacinto College, located at 28237 La Piedra Road.

Drivers are being asked to enter the campus off Antelope Road in order to receive their masks.

Since the end of last month, nearly 10 million masks have been distributed through the county's "Masks are Medicine'' program.

"We are very pleased at the response of the community and the many nonprofits and other organizations which stepped up and provided our residents with masks," Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said. "It was a collaborative effort that we believe has made a difference."

According to the county, frequent handwashing, maintaining physical distance from others and wearing a face mask decrease the risk of contracting coronavirus by 95%. Residents are being asked to pledge to do so online at www.PledgeToFightCOVID.com.