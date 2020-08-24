Riverside County

Riverside County Giving Out Free Masks on Wednesday

Since the end of last month, nearly 10 million masks have been distributed through the county's "Masks are Medicine'' program.

By City News Service

Getty Images

Riverside County health officials will set up midweek at a local community college campus, where thousands of masks will be given away in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The latest installment of the county's ``Masks are Medicine'' campaign will begin Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Menifee Valley campus of Mt. San Jacinto College, located at 28237 La Piedra Road.

Drivers are being asked to enter the campus off Antelope Road in order to receive their masks.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Montebello 18 mins ago

Body of U.S. Marine Killed in Training Accident Returns Home To Montebello

West LA 26 mins ago

‘Badly Decomposed' Body Found Near 10 Freeway in Sawtelle Area

Since the end of last month, nearly 10 million masks have been distributed through the county's "Masks are Medicine'' program.

"We are very pleased at the response of the community and the many nonprofits and other organizations which stepped up and provided our residents with masks," Department of Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said. "It was a collaborative effort that we believe has made a difference."

According to the county, frequent handwashing, maintaining physical distance from others and wearing a face mask decrease the risk of contracting coronavirus by 95%. Residents are being asked to pledge to do so online at www.PledgeToFightCOVID.com.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyCOVID-19Coroanvirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us