Riverside County Official to Visit Palm Springs, Address Coronavirus Fears

The county's top public health official will make a rare trip to the Coachella Valley Thursday in an effort to quell public fears about the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 3,100 people.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County's public health officer, will join Palm Springs Major Geoff Kors and county Supervisor V. Manuel Perez for a news conference on the steps of Palm Springs City Hall beginning at 10 a.m.

Also expected to attend will be public safety, business, school district and tourism representatives.

The news conference is aimed at updating residents on the "proactive measures being taken to prevent coronavirus in order to stay healthy during the busy Coachella Valley tourist season," according to a statement from the city.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the virus had killed nine people in the United States, all in Washington state, and more than 3,100 people globally.