Riverside County

Riverside County officials look for wounded wild donkeys

The animals have been shot with arrows by unknown assailants, officials said.

By Helen Jeong and City News Service

NIPTON, CA – AUGUST 26: Wild burros are seen near the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System on August 26, 2022 near Nipton, California. As drought, wildfires and monsoonal desert flash floods worsen in California, the development of solar energy farms has become prioritized as a means to lessen some of the worst impacts of human-caused climate change. Ironically, this “green energy” is harming the environment as it sprawls across pristine desert land, which stores carbon in the ground. California deserts account for nearly 10 percent of the states carbon sequestration. The Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System is one of the biggest but has been challenged by reports that thousands of birds have been incinerated mid-flight by intense heat in the concentrated sun rays that are reflected to giant boiler towers. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Wednesday continued to look for two wild donkeys with arrow wounds.

The wild burros, attached to herds that live in remote parts of Moreno Valley, were shot with arrows by unknown assailants in recent weeks.

The sheriff's department said residents who spotted the wounded animals took pictures of them before they went back into the wild. Officials described from the pictures that arrows may have punctured the donkey's torsos.

Department of Animal Services and California Fish & Game wardens have been trying to locate the wounded animals.

"We remind the public that harming a donkey ... is a criminal offense,'' according to a sheriff's statement. "The safety and welfare of animals in our community is a priority, and we are committed to holding those
responsible accountable.''

Anyone with information was urged to call sheriff's dispatch at 951- 776-1099, or the Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387.

There was no word regarding when or exactly where the donkeys were targeted.

Wild burro herds are common around Box Springs Mountain Reserve, even drifting in and out of neighborhoods that abut the preserve east of the UC Riverside campus, and around subdivisions in the Reche Canyon and Pigeon Pass areas of Moreno Valley.

The last reported incident of burros being shot with arrows occurred in 2022.

Riverside County Ordinance No. 934 makes it unlawful to feed, pet or otherwise draw wild donkeys toward roadsides and other locations where they might be hurt -- or wander into traffic and cause accidents.

Riverside CountyAnimals and Wildlife
