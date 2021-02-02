Riverside

Riverside County Property Tax Payment Postponements Available to Qualifying Homeowners

The Property Tax Postponement Program is available to residents 62 years and over.

By City News Service

52 marathons 4
FILE

Riverside County homeowners contending with financial hardships may be able to defer their property tax obligations, but the deadline to apply for a deferment is Feb. 10, so residents should not delay determining their eligibility, officials said Tuesday.

"Some of our most vulnerable residents, seniors and disabled homeowners on limited incomes, may be eligible for this state program to postpone their taxes,'' county Treasurer-Tax Collector Matt Jennings said.

The Property Tax Postponement Program is available to residents 62 years and over, and those who have permanent disabilities, but recipients must have a minimum 40% equity stake in their homes and cannot have earnings exceeding $45,000 a year. Additionally, an applicant cannot be locked into a reverse mortgage.

first responders 4 hours ago

McDonald's Is Treating First Responders to Free McMuffins

Riverside County 22 hours ago

Vaccine Appointments Hard to Find in Riverside County And Going to Get Harder

COVID-19 Feb 1

Riverside County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop 13% Over Weekend

The program has a cap on applicants each year, and even if residents meet all the criteria, it's no guarantee they will receive a postponement in the current tax year, according to the California State Controller's Office.

Officials further pointed out that a postponement does not equal forgiveness. The deferred tax obligation will still have to be amortized in the ensuing years, and unpaid amounts will accrue interest at 5% annually.

More information is available here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us