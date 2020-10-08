Riverside County Raid Nets $36 Million Worth of Illegal Pot

An operation targeting illegal marijuana cultivation in Riverside County led to eradication of more than 4,500 plants and seizure of 11,000 pounds of processed pot this week, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

The combined street value was estimated at $36 million.

The raid was conducted Monday by the department's marijuana enforcement team and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife on 140 acres of land in the Anza area, about 95 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

"These illegal cultivations cause deforestation, destroy wildlife habitats, pose a threat to the citizens of Riverside County, and utilize hazardous chemical pollutants that cause damage to the environment," the department said in a news release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Roy at (951) 955-1700.