Riverside County Reopens 7 Hiking Areas After Fire Threat

Riverside County reopened several hiking areas Monday due to improved conditions that have decreased the fire threat.

Riverside County Fire Chief Bill Weiser received approval from the Board of Supervisors to reopen seven hiking areas in the county starting Monday.

"I am pleased that we are able to open these beautiful areas of Riverside County for full access, but would like to remind visitors to remain vigilant and mindful when it comes to the threat of wildland fires,'' Weiser said.

The reopened areas are Eagle Canyon/Tin Mine, Steel Peak, Bautista Canyon, North Mountain, Whitewater Canyon, Ramona Bowl and Simpson Park, fire officials said.

The hiking areas were closed since May 23 because of the increased fire threat posed by low moisture levels and hot weather, but recent rain and milder temperatures have decreased the risk.



Residents can contact the Public Affairs and Community Education Bureau at 951-940-6985 or here for closure information.