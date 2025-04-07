Riverside County

No one adopted him, so he's on his way to Michigan to find forever family

Conway is one of the 27 rescue dogs that were sent to Michigan from Riverside County.

By Helen Jeong

A 4-year-old shepherd mix and 26 other dogs from Riverside County were flown to Michigan after waiting to be adopted in shelters for more than 100 days, officials said Monday.

Conway, who was under the care of the Coachella Valley animal campus after being found as a stray last December, was not able to find a new family despite attending free adoption events in Riverside County

“No one stepped up to adopt him,” the Riverside County Department of Animal Services said.

Credit: Riverside County Department of Animal Services
The dogs were “long-stay” animals who were waiting to be adopted in Riverside County shelters for more than 100 days.

As shelters experience dire conditions due to overcrowding, the county decided to send them to Michigan in hopes of finding them forever homes. 

“This lifesaving flight also helps the dogs who remain in the shelter system to have a better chance of finding permanent homes,” the department said.

Funding for the cross-country trip was made possible thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation, according to the animal agency.

In 2024 alone, more than 6,200 cats and dogs were transferred out of the Riverside County shelters to different parts of the county and Canada.

This article tagged under:

Riverside County
