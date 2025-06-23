Riverside County set to crack down on illegal fireworks

The annual campaign to crack down on the suppliers, distributors and purchasers of illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday has kicked off in Riverside County.

Active pursuit for individuals who ignite pyrotechnics without a permit will start between now and the weekend of Fourth of July by the Riverside County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Code Enforcement personnel with partnership from law enforcement officers from multiple municipal agencies.

“We need your help to get the word out that transporting and setting illegal explosives is not only a serious cost to your pocket, but a grave risk to public safety,” said County Fire Chief Bill Weiser.

Nearly 400 citations were issued by county agencies, while 10 people were arrested on misdemeanor allegations in connection with transportation of illegal fireworks in last year's enforcement effort. There were a total 2,538 calls or complaints countywide regarding illegal pyrotechnics. More than 400 pounds of pyrotechnic products were seized according to Riverside officials.

The residents of Riverside County witnessed the Hawarden Fire, a brush fire which was started by three boys who ignited pyrotechnics in a dry field near the intersection of Hawarden Drive and Mary Street, spreading across 600 acres, destroying seven homes and damaging another six, in July 2024. The teenagers were charged in juvenile court with more than two dozen felony offences, while the damages to the home were estimated to be about $10 million.

“We saw first-hand last summer how fireworks can cause catastrophic property damage,'' Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “Be smart, don't shoot off fireworks. The risk to lives and property is real, and the consequences for getting caught just aren't worth it.''

A first-time conviction of illegally using fireworks is $1,500, according to the city’s website.

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a $100,000 bilingual public awareness messaging campaign aimed at deterring use of fireworks last month. The operation relies on changeable electronic message signs, digital billboards and broadcast messages to spread the word to millions of residents and visitors about potential consequences.

The city of Riverside is conducting its own crackdown on illegal pyrotechnics, announcing last week that the police department will be deploying small unmanned aerial vehicles to document instances of illicit fireworks and identify perpetrators.

“This is an easy choice to make, risk severe financial impacts from shooting off fireworks, or enjoy a professional fireworks show while relaxing with your neighbors,'' Councilman Sean Mill said. “I encourage all Riversiders to make the responsible decision.''

People can report illegal fireworks via the sheriff's non-emergency enforcement line, 1-800-950-2444, or at the web portal riversidesheriff.org/555/fireworks.



In the city of Riverside, reports on pyrotechnics are fielded at 951-826-5311, or https://crmweb.riversideca.gov.