Riverside County

Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Deputy Terrell Young battled sickness for a week after becoming the first department member to contract the virus, which killed 13 people in Riverside County as of Thursday morning

By Jonathan Lloyd

Alex Vasquez/NBCLA

A 15-year member of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has died after contracting coronavirus.

Deputy Terrell Young died Thursday morning, the department said in a tweet. He had been battling the virus for about a week, according to the sheriff.

“It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I must announce the passing of one of our RSO family members,” Sheriff Chad Bianco tweeted. 

Young started his career with the department in December 2005. During that time, he worked at the Larry Smith Correctional Facility, Perris Station, court services, Southwest Station and the Cois Byrd Detention Center. 

He is survived by his wife and four children. 

Young was the first member of the department to contract the virus, which had killed 13 people in Riverside County. The county’s health department reported 429 confirmed cases, as of Thursday morning.

"I have been in touch with his family and they are requesting privacy at this time," association president Bill Young said in a statement. "Our association family, and law enforcement family as a whole, mourns with all of you, and our deepest sympathy and prayers extend to the family of Deputy Terrell Young. Please stay safe and take care of one another during these unprecedented, extremely difficult times."

On Monday, Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that three sheriff's deputies had so far tested positive for COVID-19.

The majority of the county's 13 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the Coachella Valley. According to health officials, 40 of the county's 429 patients have recovered from the disease, up from 30 on Tuesday.

The number of cases, however, is anticipated to continue rising. On Tuesday, Riverside University Health System officials estimated that by April 12, all 102 of the county's intensive care unit beds could be full. By April 22, all hospital beds could be filled.

All 172 available ventilators -- which helps patients breathe when they can't do so on their own -- could be used by April 26, according to the modeling.

coronavirus Mar 9

Coronavirus in Southern California: What to Know

coronavirus Mar 16

SoCal Grocery Stores Offer Senior Shopping Hours in Response to Coronavirus

The RUHS estimated that 3,000 ICU beds would be needed by early May, along with 9,000 regular hospital beds, noting that the virus numbers double every 4.7 days. By early May, 1,000 people could die and about 30,000 people be infected by COVID-19, according to the health system.

As of Tuesday, 4,700 people had been tested for the coronavirus in Riverside County, according to county public health spokesman Jose Arballo. The local mortality rate remains slightly over 1%, he said. By comparison, Los Angeles County is reporting a 1.8% mortality rate.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountycoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us