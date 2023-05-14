Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Killed During Traffic Collision

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy was killed Friday in the line of duty during a traffic collision.

By Chelsea Hylton

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced the death of one of its deputies killed in the line of duty Saturday.

In a statement from the department, they identified the deputy as Brett Harris who was assigned to the Hemet Sheriff's Station. He was involved in an on-duty traffic accident.

Harris was responding to a call on Friday when he suffered serious injuries from a crash. His injuries included a "catastrophic brain injury."

The department also said that Harris wished to perform a final act of Service Above Self and donate his organs. His family is working with the hospital to make sure his organs can go to others in need and ensure his wish is granted.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Information about funeral arrangements will be announced once they become available.

The department thanked everyone for the support they've received from the community and asked for prayers for Harris' wife, mother and father, twin sister and brother.

This article tagged under:

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us