Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Killed During Traffic Collision

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced the death of one of its deputies killed in the line of duty Saturday.

In a statement from the department, they identified the deputy as Brett Harris who was assigned to the Hemet Sheriff's Station. He was involved in an on-duty traffic accident.

Harris was responding to a call on Friday when he suffered serious injuries from a crash. His injuries included a "catastrophic brain injury."

The department also said that Harris wished to perform a final act of Service Above Self and donate his organs. His family is working with the hospital to make sure his organs can go to others in need and ensure his wish is granted.

Information about funeral arrangements will be announced once they become available.

The department thanked everyone for the support they've received from the community and asked for prayers for Harris' wife, mother and father, twin sister and brother.