Riverside County to Get $500K for Transient Housing During Coronavirus Emergency

Funds can also be expended to procure hand-washing stations and medical supplies for established homeless shelters and transitional housing facilities.

By City News Service

David McNew/Getty Images

PALMDALE, CA – JUNE 29: Housing tracts spread out near the San Andreas Fault as suburban sprawl continues on June 29, 2006 near Palmdale, California. Scientists are warning that after more than 300 years with very little slippage, the southern end of the 800-mile-long San Andreas Fault north and east of Los Angeles has built up immense pressure that could trigger a massive earthquake at any time. Such a quake could produce a sudden lateral movement of 23 to 32 feet which would be among the largest ever recorded. By comparison, the 1906 earthquake at the northern end of the fault destroyed San Francisco with a movement of no more than about 21 feet. Experts believed that a quake of magnitude-7.6 or greater on the lower San Andreas could kill thousands of people in the Los Angeles area with damages running into the tens of billions of dollars. The San Andreas Fault is the point of collision between the Pacific and the North American tectonic plates of the Earth?s crust. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

The Board of Supervisors signed off on an agreement Tuesday with the California Business, Consumer Services & Housing Agency to ensure Riverside County receives a $504,000 allocation to support transient housing programs during the coronavirus emergency.

The distribution will be part of a continuum of care initiative approved under the 2019-20 state budget, but the funding is now considered a critical needs earmark because of COVID-19, according to county officials.

"Residents and businesses will benefit as the funds are being used to provide emergency shelter for individuals and families who are vulnerable during the pandemic period," according to an Executive Office statement posted to the board's agenda.

In addition to shelter for individuals and families, the money will support "outreach and case management through the (county) Emergency Operations Center's Mass Shelter Unit," the EO stated.

Funds can also be expended to procure hand-washing stations and medical supplies for established homeless shelters and transitional housing facilities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced that the state would be expanding efforts to place chronically and temporarily homeless individuals in lodges, relying on reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will cover about three-quarters of the costs.

The state grant must be used in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Under the agreement with BCSHA, the county can enter into agreements with municipalities and other entities to spend the funds as directed.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside Countycoronavirus outbreak
