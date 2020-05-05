Riverside County to Open Eight More Coronavirus Testing Sites

Eight new state-funded coronavirus testing sites are set to open Wednesday throughout Riverside County, with the combined capacity to test an additional 1,000 people per day.

Free testing for all residents regardless of symptoms will be administered at the new locations by OptumServe, a private company.

Four drive-up testing sites run by county public health officials in Perris, Indio, Riverside and Lake Elsinore remain operational.

"One of our key initiatives is to test as many people as possible and these new sites, combined with the testing we have already been able to complete through our county-run locations, will provide a good measure of what is happening with the spread of coronavirus," said Kim Saruwatari, director of Riverside University Health System - Public Health.

The following locations will be open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Mead Valley Senior Center, 21091 Rider St., Suite 102, Perris;

Moses Schaffer Community Center, 21565 Steele Peak, Perris;

Jurupa Valley Fleet Center, 5293 Mission Boulevard, Riverside;

Nellie Weaver Hall, 3737 Crestview, Norco; and

Mecca Boys and Girls Club, 91391 66th Ave.

These locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Lozano Community Center, 12-800 West Arroyo, Desert Hot Springs;

Valle Vista Community Center, 43935 E. Acacia Ave., Hemet; and

Noble Creek Community Center, 390 W. Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont.

Like the county-run sites, testing at the state-funded locations will be available by appointment only. Those wishing to be tested must either register online or call 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, Riverside County had reported 4,354 confirmed coronavirus infections and 181 deaths due to complications associated with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

So far, 56,251 Riverside County residents have been tested, which accounts for slightly more than 2% of the county's population of nearly 2.5 million.