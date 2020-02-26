Riverside

Riverside Doctor Accused of Possessing Illegal Drugs, Guns

Additional suspected methamphetamine was also found at the doctor's home, police said.

By Staff Reports

Riverside Police

A doctor was arrested in possession of 28 grams of methamphetamine and several guns, according to Riverside Police.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 52-year-old Riverside doctor was accused of being in possession of 28 grams of methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms due to a drug addiction, Riverside police announced Wednesday.

Dr. Keith Curtis, of Riverside, was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics, suspicion of being under the influence of illegal narcotics and being a prohibited person from owning or possessing firearms due to drug addiction, the Riverside Police Department said.

Curtis has since been released on $10,000 bail, the department said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Leimert Park 6 mins ago

Tattoo Artist Accused of Sexual Assault, Additional Victims Sought

Pasadena 1 hour ago

Vehicle Containing Casket With Body Inside Stolen From Pasadena Area

Police said they began investigation Curtis after receiving a tip that the doctor was seeing patients while under the influence of illegal drugs. Detectives stopped the doctor on Feb. 20 and found him in possession of three bags, suspected of containing methamphetamine weighing 28 grams, according to the RPD.

Additional suspected methamphetamine was also found at the doctor's home, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Curtis had a lawyer.

This article tagged under:

Riverside
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us