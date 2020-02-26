Riverside Doctor Accused of Possessing Illegal Drugs, Guns

A 52-year-old Riverside doctor was accused of being in possession of 28 grams of methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of firearms due to a drug addiction, Riverside police announced Wednesday.

Dr. Keith Curtis, of Riverside, was arrested for possession of illegal narcotics, suspicion of being under the influence of illegal narcotics and being a prohibited person from owning or possessing firearms due to drug addiction, the Riverside Police Department said.

Curtis has since been released on $10,000 bail, the department said.

Police said they began investigation Curtis after receiving a tip that the doctor was seeing patients while under the influence of illegal drugs. Detectives stopped the doctor on Feb. 20 and found him in possession of three bags, suspected of containing methamphetamine weighing 28 grams, according to the RPD.

Additional suspected methamphetamine was also found at the doctor's home, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Curtis had a lawyer.