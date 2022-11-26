Man Sought in Deaths of Three at Burning Riverside Home Killed in Confrontation With Deputies

A man sought in the killings of three people found in a burning Riverside home was killed in a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies in the Mojave Desert town of Needles, authorities said Saturday.

A public information officer for the department confirmed to City News Service that the man died at the scene of Friday’s confrontation and that it was connected to the discovery of three people found dead earlier Friday in a burning Riverside home. Authorities said the man was shot and killed in a confrontation with deputies.

Details about the confrontation and the man’s identity were not immediately available.

The chain of events unfolded after Riverside police responded Friday at 10:30 a.m. to a disturbance call at the home in the 11200 block fo Price Court. Officers received reports of a fire as they responded to the home.

A man and two women were found dead inside the residence. They have not been identified.

Riverside police said there was clear evidence the people did not die as a result of the fire.

A woman found in a vehicle with the man sought by law enforcement was not injured, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the LA Daily News.It was not clear whether the woman was with the man voluntarily or taken by force.

“This whole thing is complicated and it's going to take a lot to unravel,'' Riverside Officer Ryan Railsback told the Daily News. “It's still unraveling and it's going to take a bit of time.''