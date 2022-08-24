Intruder Killed in Shootout During Attempted Burglary at Riverside Apartment

A intruder at a Riverside apartment complex was shot and killed early Wednesday in a shootout with a resident during an attempted burglary, police said.

Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to the apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. They found the homeowner and intruder suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both fired several shots during the attempted burglary, according to the Riverside Police Department. Video appeared to show at least one bullet hole in a window.

The intruder died at the hospital.

The homeowner, found in a car that apparently crashed in the parking lot, was wounded in his lower body and was expected to survive.