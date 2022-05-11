Riverside

Home Invaders Tie Up Riverside Residents, Rob Them at Gunpoint

The victims were ultimately able to free themselves, before running to a neighbor's house to call 911.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people were tied up and robbed at gunpoint in their own Riverside home on Tuesday night, according to Riverside Police.

The victims told police that three men broke into their home in the 14100 block of Ashton Lane in Riverside around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The men forced the three victims -- two adults and one child -- into a bathroom at gunpoint, victims told police, then bound them with duct tape while they ransacked the home.

The robbers demanded cash and took cell phones along with other items, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victims were ultimately able to free themselves, before running to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Riverside May 8

Horse, Rider Injured After Being Struck by SUV in Riverside

California Wildfires May 6

Brush Fire Burns 60 Acres in Northwest Riverside County

coronavirus pandemic May 1

Here's How Counties Around SoCal Are Tracking This Phase of the Pandemic

According to police, none of the victims were injured during the incident.

The suspects have not yet been found.

This article tagged under:

Riversidehome invasionhome robbery
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us