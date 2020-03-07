Riverside HS Instructor Suspected of Sexual Acts with Minor

A 26-year-old instructor working at a Riverside high school was arrested for allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor student for several months, police said Saturday.

A school resource officer at John W. North High School began an investigation into the alleged relationship "after a female student recently came forward to report the incident involving a former student of North High School who has not attended the school during the current school year," said Riverside City police Officer Ryan J. Railsback.

John Torrez, the alleged assailant, was arrested Thursday.

He's employed by the Riverside County Office of Education as a career technical education instructor and has been assigned to North High School since November 2018, police said. He also works as an athletic trainer for Clover Enterprises.

"Upon notification of the investigation by law enforcement, RCOE immediately placed the employee on administrative leave and launched an internal investigation. Both the Riverside County Office of Education and the Riverside Unified School District are fully cooperating with law enforcement and take all allegations of staff misconduct very seriously,'' spokespersons from the county and district said in a joint statement.

Torrez, a resident of Loma Linda, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of two counts of oral copulation with a minor but was released after posting $100,000 bail.